ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,847,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 10,894,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.6 days.
ARC Resources stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%.
A number of brokerages have commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
