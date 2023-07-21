Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 4,957,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

