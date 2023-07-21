Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.42. 504,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,707. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.80 and a 200 day moving average of $400.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $310.46 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

