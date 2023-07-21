Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.92. 1,850,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,480. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.