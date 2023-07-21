Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.37. 4,335,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.