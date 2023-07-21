Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,732. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

