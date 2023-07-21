Arbitrum (ARB) Price Tops $1.26

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $186.64 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.27757327 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $265,939,252.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

