Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.6 %

Aptiv stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.