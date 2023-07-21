AppTech Payments (APCX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppTech Payments to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppTech Payments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A AppTech Payments Competitors 220 922 1611 8 2.51

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 74.19%. Given AppTech Payments’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppTech Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A -108.62 AppTech Payments Competitors $228.25 million -$63.41 million -328.09

This table compares AppTech Payments and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppTech Payments’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments Competitors -64.31% -73.62% -10.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

