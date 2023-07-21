Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 732,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

