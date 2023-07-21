Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.60. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

