Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $770,326.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

