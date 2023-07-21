Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Up 6%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

