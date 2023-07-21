ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $51.68 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,039. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

