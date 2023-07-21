Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.61) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.77) to GBX 2,320 ($30.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,050 ($39.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,886.67.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 202,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

