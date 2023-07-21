Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 17,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.