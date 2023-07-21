Analyzing HashiCorp (HCP) & Its Competitors

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HashiCorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HashiCorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp Competitors 220 922 1611 8 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.17%. Given HashiCorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares HashiCorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp Competitors -64.31% -73.62% -10.37%

Risk and Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. HashiCorp pays out -112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out -1,380.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $512.98 million N/A -21.09 HashiCorp Competitors $228.25 million -$63.41 million -305.47

HashiCorp has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. HashiCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HashiCorp beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

