Analyzing AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) & Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) and Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeraMex International and Palfinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $19.22 million 0.19 $870,000.00 $0.03 8.51 Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.71

AmeraMex International has higher revenue and earnings than Palfinger. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 3.54% 14.81% 4.47% Palfinger N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AmeraMex International and Palfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Palfinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmeraMex International and Palfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Palfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palfinger has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Palfinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palfinger is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Free Report)

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About Palfinger

(Get Free Report)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.