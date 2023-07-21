Analyzing Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) & AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) and Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AmeraMex International and Ag Growth International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ag Growth International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ag Growth International has a consensus price target of $70.71, indicating a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Ag Growth International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ag Growth International is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AmeraMex International and Ag Growth International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 3.54% 14.81% 4.47% Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeraMex International and Ag Growth International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $19.22 million 0.19 $870,000.00 $0.03 8.51 Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 21.99

AmeraMex International has higher revenue and earnings than Ag Growth International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ag Growth International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, ladders, all-steel buildings, and flat storage buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring equipment, monitoring and automation equipment, sampling solutions. It provides its equipment for agricultural commodities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

