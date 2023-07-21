Analysts Set Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target at $2.55

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital started coverage on Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Jushi Trading Down 3.7 %

JUSHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

About Jushi

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jushi will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

