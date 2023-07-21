Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Price Target at $4.73

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.