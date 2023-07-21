Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.25. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

