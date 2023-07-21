Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 882,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,892. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

