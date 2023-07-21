Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.