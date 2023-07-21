AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,786 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 1,093,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,742. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

