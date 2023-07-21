AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. 532,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

