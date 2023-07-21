AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $336,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.26. 3,560,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,511,697. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

