AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys Shares of 29,551 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Trane Technologies makes up about 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $194.26. 174,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,141. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $136.96 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

