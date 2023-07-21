AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys New Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 85,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 1.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after buying an additional 1,766,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 170,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

