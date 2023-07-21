AMH Equity Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for about 3.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Conduent worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,050. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.79. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Conduent

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.