AMH Equity Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for about 3.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Conduent worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,050. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.79. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
