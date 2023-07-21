AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 120,795 iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. iCAD comprises about 0.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.47% of iCAD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Trading Down 6.7 %

ICAD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 257,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,349. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

About iCAD

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.