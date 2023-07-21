Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.87.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

