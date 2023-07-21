Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

