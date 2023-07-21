American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 815,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Superconductor Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 223,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.45. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

