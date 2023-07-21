American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE:ARL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 4,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 880.72% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

