American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 265,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

