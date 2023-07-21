Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,127 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $263.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

