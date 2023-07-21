Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

