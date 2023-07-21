Amalgamated Bank Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

