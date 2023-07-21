Amalgamated Bank Has $16.55 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $952.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $932.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $877.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.