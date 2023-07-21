Amalgamated Bank Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $53.12 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

