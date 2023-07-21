Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,310 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

