Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PINE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,771. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $111,982. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 495,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

