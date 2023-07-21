Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 46,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 129,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.