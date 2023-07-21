AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 850,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

