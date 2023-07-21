AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 334.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,097,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

