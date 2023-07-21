AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. 589,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,365. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

