AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

PFLT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 141,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -351.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

