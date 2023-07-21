AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,477. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

