AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,571. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

